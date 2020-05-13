Paul Edward Yarick
1939 - 2020
Paul Edward Yarick Paul Edward Yarick, 81, passed away May 8, 2020, after complications of heart disease and Alzheimer's at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Paul was born to Paul Edgar Yarick and Ruby Grace Badgett Yarick in Butler, Missouri on February 18, 1939. Paul's father died suddenly when he was two, and he and his two sisters were raised by their mother in Rich Hill, Missouri. He graduated from Rich Hill High School and from Missouri State University in Springfield in 1961 with a BSA degree. He was employed by Interstate Brands Corporation's general office in Kansas City Missouri where he retired after 43 years with the company. His last position with the company was Vice President/Treasurer. He is survived by his wife Shirley, whom he met on a blind date in Kansas City. They were married August 29, 1964. He and Shirley had three children: Dana Grigsby (Mike), Jed Yarick (Cecilia), Paula Tilgner (Tappen); three grandchildren: Heather Willows (Shane), Jonathan Grigsby (Rachel) and Halle Tilgner; two great-grandchildren: Claire and Chase Willows. He is also survived by two sisters: Joan Peak and Bonnie Weddle (David) Paul and Shirley have been members of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection for 25 years where Paul was an active volunteer in the missions of the church: Hunger Ministry, Weekend Backpacks for Schools, Bless the School projects, and the Furnishings Ministry. He had a very generous heart and was always willing to lend a hand wherever there was a need. His volunteer efforts were recognized by being awarded the Buck O'Neil Legacy Seat at Kauffman Stadium in 2009. Private interment will be at the United Methodist Church columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to do so, donations may be made to a memorial in honor of Paul at the United Church of the Resurrection 13720 Roe Blvd, Leawood KS 66223 or to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City MO 64145. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be shared at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Interment
United Methodist Church columbarium
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
