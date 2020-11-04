Paul Eugene Yager
December 26, 1926 - October 31, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Paul Eugene Yager, 93, of Raymore, MO, passed away October 31, 2020.
He was born on December 30, 1926 to Henry and Cynthia (Ferguson) Yager at Warsaw, MO.
He served our country in the US Merchant Marines, and the US Coast Guard during World War II and the Korean War.Paul worked as a Pipe fitter for Proctor and Gamble for 31 years, prior to retiring in 1988. On December 24, 1952, he married Allie Ann Thomas, and to this union two children were born. Allie preceded him in death on June 8, 1959.
Later in 1976, he married Martha Todd, and they made their home in Grandview, MO.
Paul was a member of the Melrose Methodist Church, and he particularly enjoyed hunting season and watching his kids play sports. He rarely ever missed their football, baseball, and basketball games.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Martha, son, Gary E. (Widge) Yager, grandchildren Tab Yager and Tyson (Emily) Yager, great-grandchildren Hunter and Hazel Yager. He is also survived by his step-sons Mike (Leila) Todd, and Jeff Todd, step-grandchildren Coleen Bolinger, and Kaleb (Jena) Bolinger, and step-great-grandchildren Sophielle, Orin, Brady, Jordyn and Brandon, and Memphis and Sion.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Yager, in 2018.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00-3:00pm at the Concord Church, 39115 Concord Ave., Edwards, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Ducks Unlimited and the Alzheimer's Association
.
To leave a special message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
.