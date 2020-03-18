|
Paul G. McDonnell Paul G. McDonnell, 73, KC,KS., passed away Mar 12, 2020. Born in Kansas City, Ks., son of Charles V. and Thelma E. (Prebble) McDonnell. Paul graduated from Wyandotte High School and Kansas City Kansas Community College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. Paul retired as a computer engineer. He was a member of the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. Preceded in death by wife, Diane Wiehe and father; Charles McDonnell. Survivors; Children, Andrew (Amanda) McDonnell, Adam McDonnell. Grandchildren; Jase and Joel McDonnell. Mother; Thelma McDonnell, Siblings; Michael McDonnell (Judy), Alfred McDonnell, Elaine Allen. Many nieces and nephews. His special dog companion Bella. Funeral Service, Mar 19th, 4pm Service, 3pm Visitation, Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 1315 N 64th St, KC,KS., Burial Friday, 2pm, Mt. Muncie Cemetery, Lansing, Ks Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020