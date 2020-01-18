|
Paul Gualtieri Paul Gualtieri of Prairie Village, Kansas peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 16, 2020. He was 96 years of age. Paul Placido Gualtieri was born in northeast Kansas City, Missouri on February 13, 1923. He was the son of Italian immigrants, the oldest of 4 children. Paul enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1942 at the start of WWII and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in 58th Bomber Wing as a radar technician servicing B-29 bombers. He was stationed at various locations in the Pacific Theater eventually ending up on the island of Tinian. After his discharge in 1946, Paul attended the University of Kansas and achieved a BS in electrical engineering. He married a young, attractive AT&T operator supervisor, Nina Jean Gualtieri in 1949. They relocated to Overland Park, Kansas where Paul pursued a career as a project electrical engineer for Black and Veatch. In addition to the loving nurturing care of his children, Paul enjoyed coaching youth sports, model trains, home projects, ballroom dancing, bridge, poker, traveling, socializing with friends and following the adventures of his grandchildren, Lynn, Jared, Ben and Grace. Paul is survived by his five children, Ann, James, Kevin, David and John. We will miss him dearly. To borrow from his favorite parting salutation, God be with you, Paul. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30AM on Wednesday, January 22 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66204 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 AM. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers and should be sent to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66204. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020