Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Paul H Crandell Paul H Crandell age 87 of Coffeyville passed away June 13, 2020. Memorial Thurs, June 18, 2020 at 10am at the First United Methodist Church Visit: an hour prior to service time. Inurnment at Robbins Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store