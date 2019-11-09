|
Paul Haskins Adair Paul Haskins Adair, 74, long time Atchison, Kansas Banker at Exchange Bank & Trust died Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 16th, 2019 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 S. 5th St, Atchison KS with Fr. Jon Hullinger, Rector officiating. Private family burial of cremated remains will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison. No visitation will be held; memorial contributions in memory of Paul are suggested to either the Mt. Vernon Cemetery or Trinity Episcopal Church Garden Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. Paul was born on April 17, 1945 at Highland Park, IL the son of John Augustine and Jane Mary (Haskins) Adair, Sr. He graduated from the Cranbrook School, Bloomfield Hills, MI in 1963. Paul earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of the South, Sewanee, TN in 1967. Paul worked as a branch manager for Dun & Bradstreet, Topeka, KS from 1968 before moving to Atchison in 1973. He began his banking career at Exchange National Bank in 1972. He was presently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as Senior Trust Officer. Paul was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Atchison, KS, and had served on the church's Vestry. He served on the boards of the Atchison YMCA, the Atchison Area United Way, and the Northeast Kansas Community Action Program. He was a former member of the Atchison Rotary Club, the Atchison County Historical Society Bellevue Country Club, the Benton Club, the Kansas City Club, and the Ascot Supper Club. Paul enjoyed studying the history of the U.S. Civil War, Atchison, the Pony Express and all the history associated with working for the oldest bank in Kansas. He was married to Marsha Lynn Aelmore on August 7, 1971 in Atchison, KS. Mrs. Adair survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Douglass J. Adair, Kansas City, MO, and Alexander W. Adair, Costa Mesa, CA, two brothers, John A. Adair, Jr, Kansas City, MO, and William A. Adair, Topeka, KS, a sister-n-law, Vicki L. Adair, Davenport, IA, nephew, Kevin H. Adair, Port Byron, IL, and niece, Amy A. (Fred) Zuniga, Whittier, CA, step-brother, Potter H. Carroll, Westborough, MA, and several other nieces and nephews. His parents, a brother, Bruce D. Adair, step-mother, Grace S. Adair, step-sister Virginia C. Lyman preceded him in death.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 9, 2019