Paul Herbert Niewald On Thursday August 6, 2020, Paul Herbert Niewald, 91, slipped peacefully away to be with God. His family was given the blessing of his physical presence in the days before his passing, lending tender gestures of support and words of comfort up to the end. Born in 1929, Paul was the youngest of five sons born to Joseph and Cora Niewald. The Niewald boys were a handful, and the older boys spared no opportunity to "toughen up" their little brother. As a result, Paul developed an insatiable competitive spirit. As a teenager, he once took a quarter bet from a friend to dive off the bridge into the Little Blue River. That he survived hitting his head on the riverbed below was only a precursor to the many "close calls" he survived in his lifetime such that his family has remarked, "He's a cat with nine-plus lives!" This extended to the end of his life as he battled Alzheimer's disease and survived a Covid-positive diagnosis in May of this year. Paul was a self-made man who came from humble beginnings to make his success in the world. An Athlete, Eagle Scout, Marine, Mizzou Tiger, Sigma Chi, Doctor of Jurisprudence, President of his Country Club, Board of Trustees Member, Sports Coach, Advocate, devoted Husband, Father, Brother and FriendPaul was not given to acknowledging, much less bragging on, his accomplishments. Instead, he gave his all to his passionate pursuitsnot the least of which was his courtship of Charlene. Paul met Charlene as a young attorney when they were both working in the Waltower office building in downtown Kansas City. It didn't take long for him to become smitten with her inner and outer beauty. Through the early years of their marriage as a young attorney trying cases in court, with Charlene taking the lead on the home-front, Paul relished playing rounds of golf, coaching his sons' baseball teams and supporting his daughter's swim meets. He was active in his church, valued family time, working in his yard, and watching the Royals and Chiefsevery game. While he struggled with short-term memory in recent years, he was quick to remember details about the first Royals World Series victory in 1985 as well as the Chiefs Super Bowl win in 1970, both of which he and Charlene attended. Paul is survived by his loving and faith-full wife of 65 years, Charlene Elizabeth Reed Niewald, and by his children Debra Ann Niewald (with her husband, Gregory Alan Teschner), Bryan Paul Niewald, Michael Edward Niewald and grandchildren Elijah Neville Niewald, Emelia Mae Niewald and Ethan Boone Niewald all of the area. He is also survived by his brothers, Wilbur Niewald (Mission, KS) and Don Niewald (Fort Collins, CO) in addition to his many nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his brothers Roy Niewald and Earl Niewald. Owed to this extraordinary time in which we are living, the family will hold an intimate, family-only service at Mount Moriah Chapel in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 or Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64113 | www.cccckc.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mtmoriah.net
