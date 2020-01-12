Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Paul Guarino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home
2117 Independence Blvd.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Guarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Guarino


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Guarino Obituary
Paul J. Guarino Paul Joseph Guarino, 85, passed away on January 10, 2020. Memorial Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests a donation to the . Paul was born July 6, 1934, to the late Jasper and Jennie (Montaleone) Guarino, and married Pearl (Triano) Guarino October 14, 1953. She passed November 24, 2019. Full obituary can be found at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -