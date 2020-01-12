|
Paul J. Guarino Paul Joseph Guarino, 85, passed away on January 10, 2020. Memorial Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests a donation to the . Paul was born July 6, 1934, to the late Jasper and Jennie (Montaleone) Guarino, and married Pearl (Triano) Guarino October 14, 1953. She passed November 24, 2019. Full obituary can be found at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020