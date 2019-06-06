Paul J. Gulotta 1942 2019 Paul J. Gulotta passed away on June 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Paul was born in Kansas City, MO, to the late Pete and Marie (Cacioppo) Gulotta. He was the second oldest of three children. Brother to the late Lenore Richardson (Wyatt) and the late Mary Tracy (Rick). Memories are cherished by his wife, Anita (Sola), and daughter, Kelly. He loved his family, sister-in-law Mary Ann, brothers-in-law Vince and Sam (Betty), nieces and nephews, cousins, godson Paul Licata, and our extended family Carl Marcus, Stephen Zweifler, Anthony Bartolomi, Myrna Jansen, Kathy Velander, and never to be forgotten, Nortie, our beloved beagle. Paul so enjoyed monthly breakfast with his Holy Cross buddies Jim Lawless, Jim Sharp, Eddie Burk, Gus Montalto and Phil Warren as well as the Tuesday "Street Car" lunches with Bob Ricarrdi, Paul Kirk and Jim Lawless. We are grateful to Father Andres Morena for his spiritual guidance and compassion. A celebration of life Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 309 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, on Friday, June 7, at 11 a.m. In the prayer of St. Francis: Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console: And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



