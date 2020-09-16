1/1
Paul J. Mancuso Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Mancuso Jr. Paul J. Mancuso Jr., 72, passed away September 12, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. followed by Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, at the Church, followed by entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Mass intentions, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Entombment
Resurrection Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
To the Mancuso Family sorry for you loss our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Anthony & Madeline Agrusa
Friend
September 14, 2020
Dear Margaret and Family
Dennis and I our so sorry to hear of Paul’s passing. He was always so kind and showed how much he loved his family. May God bless you and guide you through this difficult time.
Dennis & Rosemary Crouch and family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved