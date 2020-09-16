Paul J. Mancuso Jr. Paul J. Mancuso Jr., 72, passed away September 12, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. followed by Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, at the Church, followed by entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Mass intentions, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com