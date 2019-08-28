Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish
14251 Nall Avenue
Leawood, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish
14251 Nall Avenue
Leawood, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Becka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Joseph Becka


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Joseph Becka Obituary
Paul Joseph Becka Paul Joseph Becka, 70, of Leawood, Kansas passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will begin with the rosary at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at the church with interment to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. For full obituary, go to www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now