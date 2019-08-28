|
|
Paul Joseph Becka Paul Joseph Becka, 70, of Leawood, Kansas passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will begin with the rosary at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at the church with interment to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. For full obituary, go to www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019