Paul Joseph Poppa Paul Joseph Poppa, 55, passed away September 4, 2020. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Viewing of Paul will be at 10-10:45 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., KCMO 64118. (Mass will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/stcharleskc
). Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Paul was born January 29, 1965, in Kansas City, MO. He was a very special person who was the heart of his family. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Roy Poppa; his brother, Michael Poppa; stepfather, Anthony Christofano, who treated him like a son; and many other loving relatives. He is survived by his mother, Marie P. Christofano; his sister, Venita Saluto; brother-in-law, Steve Saluto; nieces and nephews, Kay and Mike Schramm, Tom Saluto; great-nephews, Michael, Tommy and Jack; stepsister, Anita Cacioppo; stepbrother, Anthony Christifano (Debbie); step nephews and nieces, Charles Cacioppo III (Holly), Marie Cacioppo, Anna Cacioppo, Tony Christifano, Vincent Christifano (Andrea), Nicholas Christifano (Alexis); aunts, Anita Palmentere, Carol Poppa, Mary Poppa; step uncles and aunts, Joe Mike and Phyllis Christifano, Simon and Antionette Christofano, Agnes and Marion Saladino; special cousins, Pam Brown and Sandra Pizzichino; and many other loving relatives. Pallbearers: Dr. Mike Poppa, Tom Poppa, Michael L. Poppa, Anthony Palmentere, Bennie Palmentere, Chuck Palmentere, Vincent Christifano. Honorary Pallbearer: Charles Cacioppo III The family offers thanks to special friends Ruth Werner, Lisa Kutschmaon, Taran Duru and Amanda; and the staff of NorthCare Hospice and NorthCare Hospice House. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com