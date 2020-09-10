1/1
Paul Joseph Poppa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Joseph Poppa Paul Joseph Poppa, 55, passed away September 4, 2020. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Viewing of Paul will be at 10-10:45 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., KCMO 64118. (Mass will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/stcharleskc). Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Paul was born January 29, 1965, in Kansas City, MO. He was a very special person who was the heart of his family. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Roy Poppa; his brother, Michael Poppa; stepfather, Anthony Christofano, who treated him like a son; and many other loving relatives. He is survived by his mother, Marie P. Christofano; his sister, Venita Saluto; brother-in-law, Steve Saluto; nieces and nephews, Kay and Mike Schramm, Tom Saluto; great-nephews, Michael, Tommy and Jack; stepsister, Anita Cacioppo; stepbrother, Anthony Christifano (Debbie); step nephews and nieces, Charles Cacioppo III (Holly), Marie Cacioppo, Anna Cacioppo, Tony Christifano, Vincent Christifano (Andrea), Nicholas Christifano (Alexis); aunts, Anita Palmentere, Carol Poppa, Mary Poppa; step uncles and aunts, Joe Mike and Phyllis Christifano, Simon and Antionette Christofano, Agnes and Marion Saladino; special cousins, Pam Brown and Sandra Pizzichino; and many other loving relatives. Pallbearers: Dr. Mike Poppa, Tom Poppa, Michael L. Poppa, Anthony Palmentere, Bennie Palmentere, Chuck Palmentere, Vincent Christifano. Honorary Pallbearer: Charles Cacioppo III The family offers thanks to special friends Ruth Werner, Lisa Kutschmaon, Taran Duru and Amanda; and the staff of NorthCare Hospice and NorthCare Hospice House. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved