Paul Joseph Poppa
1965 - 2020
Paul Joseph Poppa Paul Joseph Poppa, 55, passed away September 4, 2020. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Viewing of Paul will be at 10-10:45 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr., KCMO 64118. (Mass will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/stcharleskc). Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Paul was born January 29, 1965, in Kansas City, MO. He was a very special person who was the heart of his family. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Roy Poppa; his brother, Michael Poppa; stepfather, Anthony Christofano, who treated him like a son; and many other loving relatives. He is survived by his mother, Marie P. Christofano; his sister, Venita Saluto; brother-in-law, Steve Saluto; nieces and nephews, Kay and Mike Schramm, Tom Saluto; great-nephews, Michael, Tommy and Jack; stepsister, Anita Cacioppo; stepbrother, Anthony Christifano (Debbie); step nephews and nieces, Charles Cacioppo III (Holly), Marie Cacioppo, Anna Cacioppo, Tony Christifano, Vincent Christifano (Andrea), Nicholas Christifano (Alexis); aunts, Anita Palmentere, Carol Poppa, Mary Poppa; step uncles and aunts, Joe Mike and Phyllis Christifano, Simon and Antionette Christofano, Agnes and Marion Saladino; special cousins, Pam Brown and Sandra Pizzichino; and many other loving relatives. Pallbearers: Dr. Mike Poppa, Tom Poppa, Michael L. Poppa, Anthony Palmentere, Bennie Palmentere, Chuck Palmentere, Vincent Christifano. Honorary Pallbearer: Charles Cacioppo III The family offers thanks to special friends Ruth Werner, Lisa Kutschmaon, Taran Duru and Amanda; and the staff of NorthCare Hospice and NorthCare Hospice House. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
September 9, 2020
Venita, We are praying for you and your family at this sorrowful time. May God bless you all!
Mary Sciara
Friend
September 9, 2020
I have known this family since I was very young, they are so special, as was Paul. My heart goes out to each of you. God bless you all.
Camille Buccero
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anthony Bonomo
Friend
September 9, 2020
Venita, I am so sorry. May God continue to shine his healing hands upon you and the entire family.

With Love,
Francie Armato
Francie Armato
Friend
September 9, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. Your Mom has been through a lot of sadness. God Bless you ♥
Carla Hurst
Family
September 9, 2020
Our condolences on your loss
Ron and Diane Petit
Friend
September 9, 2020
My prayers are with the family.
Rose Catlin
Rose Catlin
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
I remember so well what a joy Paul Joseph was from childhood to a young man who worked hard at every job. As a child he was a joy, as a young man he was always a hard worker and the most loving person you ever came in contact with. Even though Paul Joseph worked hard he always had a smile and let you know you were important to him. Most of this was due to Paul’s loving parents and the loving way Marie and Roy raised him.
Marie, you and Roy (until Roy unfortunately passed away) raised a great young man.
May his very sweet and loving soul Rest In Peace.
We, who knew Paul Joseph, now have another angel with our Good Lord in heaven
Praying for all of us.
Nancy Tutorino
Friend
September 8, 2020
Prayers for all of Paul’s family, he was a special soul and I’m very saddened to hear of his passing. May God bless his soul for eternity
Connie Cavaliere-Webb
September 8, 2020
To the Poppa Family,
We extend our deepest respect and condolences during this painful time. The trauma of transition from a loved one's passing is never easy on those left behind. I remember Paul from time spent together over my Aunt Marianne & Uncle Mike's house, as well as at weddings throughout the years. He was always smiling and an absolute joy to be around; Kansas City has lost a shining star.

Cordially,
Peter Michael & Dimitri
Peter Michael
Friend
