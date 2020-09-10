I remember so well what a joy Paul Joseph was from childhood to a young man who worked hard at every job. As a child he was a joy, as a young man he was always a hard worker and the most loving person you ever came in contact with. Even though Paul Joseph worked hard he always had a smile and let you know you were important to him. Most of this was due to Paul’s loving parents and the loving way Marie and Roy raised him.

Marie, you and Roy (until Roy unfortunately passed away) raised a great young man.

May his very sweet and loving soul Rest In Peace.

We, who knew Paul Joseph, now have another angel with our Good Lord in heaven

Praying for all of us.



Nancy Tutorino

Friend