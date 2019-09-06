|
Paul Joseph Wolff Paul Joseph "Joe" Wolff, 97, passed away after a brief illness on July 23, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on January 24, 1922, to parents, Paul Joseph Wolff and Janet Pearl Woodard, in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Walkerville and Mio Michigan and graduated from Mio High School. During his childhood and high school he was a gifted athlete and played all sports excelling in baseball and track. This began a lifelong interest and love of sports. He played baseball on city leagues until a broken arm ended his participation as a player. For many years, he coached 7 to 12 year old boy's baseball teams in the newly formed South Suburban Junior Baseball League. In 1943, Joe enlisted in the Army of the United States, Air Force. He served as an Air Plane and Engine Mechanic and was Honorably Discharged on February 18, 1946. After completion of his military duty, he began his career as a Railway Transfer Clerk with the US Post Office from which he retired in 1980. In 1946, Joe married, Bonnie Claire King, and had three children, Paula, Kerry and Michael. This marriage ended in 1972. In 1974, Joe was united in marriage to Loretta J. Banes, until her death in 2012. During his lifetime Joe was resident of Kansas City, MO and then moving to Harlingen TX in 1982. He was an active member of the Palm Garden Community and active volunteer for many events in Harlingen, including serving as a volunteer reading assistant in the Harlingen Elementary Schools for over 20 years. Joe was a member of the Kansas City Chapter of the Ararat Shrine since 1967. His many interest in later life included following sports especially KU Basketball and the KC Royals, he was a tournament pool player, and avid golfer. Joe Wolff will be remembered by his family and many friends as a kind, thoughtful, loyal friend. He was intelligent, inquisitive, and loved keeping up on world events. Many described him as "a real gentleman" and the first to welcome a stranger. He will be lovingly missed by his family and many friends. Joe is survived by his children, Paula Wolff, Kerry Wolff, Michael Wolff and wife Eileen, grandchildren Barry Wolff and wife Kristie, Collin Wolff, Rachel Wolff, Jayson Wolff, and great grandchildren Joseph Wolff, Audrey Wolff, Ben Wolff, and Marian Wolff. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 on September 6th, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS followed by a private Celebration of Life at The Riverfront Community Center.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019