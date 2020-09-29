Paul Kilpatrick Jr.
September 24, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Paul Edward Kilpatrick, Jr., 76, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Services are not being held at this time.
Paul's survivors include his mother Doris Lefholz; his wife Sandy Kilpatrick; three children: Sara Taylor, Sean Kilpatrick, and Paul Kilpatrick Esq. (Crystal); two grandsons, Teagan and Tierian; sister Diana Moult (Warren); niece Stacy Moult; and nephew Christopher Moult. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kilpatrick Sr.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 29, 2020.