1/
Paul Kilpatrick Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Kilpatrick Jr.
September 24, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Paul Edward Kilpatrick, Jr., 76, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Services are not being held at this time.
Paul's survivors include his mother Doris Lefholz; his wife Sandy Kilpatrick; three children: Sara Taylor, Sean Kilpatrick, and Paul Kilpatrick Esq. (Crystal); two grandsons, Teagan and Tierian; sister Diana Moult (Warren); niece Stacy Moult; and nephew Christopher Moult. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kilpatrick Sr.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
September 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved