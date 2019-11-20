|
|
Paul L. Martin Paul L. Martin, Sr., 81, of Prairie Village Kansas, died on November 13, 2019, at his home. Beloved husband of 59 years to Karen Yaffee Martin; loving father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Martin of Overland Park, Kansas, and Christopher (Natalie) Martin of Hinsdale, Illinois; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Martin, Jr., Jeremy Martin, Ronan Martin and Moira Martin; and dear brother of Musa Pyle. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Paul L. "Marty" Martin, Jr., who died in 1979, his brothers, Thomas D. Martin and Walter Martin and his parents Leo Martin and Sarah Dolan Martin. All services will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS: Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5:00 7:00 p.m., and the Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Raytown MO. Paul was born in Champaign, Illinois in 1938 before moving to Kansas City, Missouri when he was eight years old where he would live with his family in the Crestwood neighborhood until leaving for Iowa State University in 1956. Paul loved his family, his parish, aviation, the Cyclones, Ireland, the Royals and Chiefs in that order. After graduating with a degree in economics, Paul followed his passion for flight and became a pilot for Trans World Airlines in 1966. He also served as an accident investigator for the Airline Pilots Association. He later taught as an adjunct professor in the aviation program at Central Missouri State University. Paul lived a life of service, particularly through the Cure of Ars Parish where he was deeply involved in several ministries, the Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout, Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and Scoutmaster of Troop 395), and where he famously co-authored (with Monsi gnor McGlinn) and delivered the "Seven Last Words of Christ" during Holy Week for 28 years. In the community, he was a member of the Jaycees and served as a Democratic Committeeman in Prairie Village, Ward 5, Precinct 3. While he lived a very full life, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, consider giving a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of Paul and his son Marty. https://www.lls.org/. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019