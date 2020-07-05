1/2
Paul Leo Schweiger
1938 - 2020
Paul Leo Schweiger Paul Leo Schweiger of Kansas City, Missouri, died June 30, 2020, peacefully at home, with family after a brief illness. He was born March 11, 1938, in Lenexa, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm there. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Madeline Schweiger (Ballard), sister Florence, daughter Paula Kae Schweiger in 2017, and wife of more than 50 years, Kathy Schweiger (b. Norma Kathleen Robertson) in 2019. He is survived by his son Mark Schweiger (and wife Tracy Abeln) and brothers Leo and George, and sisters, Carol and Lucy, and Benedictine Srs. Mary Elizabeth (Alice) and Martha, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 16 S. Iowa St., Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. Social distancing will be observed, and the Mass will be livestreamed on McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown's Facebook page. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their care. We would like to thank, especially, our cousin Martha Neidenberger for her care of her uncle this past year, this last week, and always. Memories and condolences may be shared at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
