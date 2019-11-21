|
|
Husband, father, educator, friend, and reigning Copa da Bozo, Paul departed Tuesday, Nov. 12, surrounded and comforted by the family he adored. He loved his wife madly, his children unconditionally, and lived his life fully. He is survived by a loving family, a slew of often disreputable friends and a formidable collection of well used shot glasses.
To paraphrase Voltaire, we are given the gift of life, it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well. Paul accepted this gift and passed it on tenfold. A man equally adept at dissecting Kierkegaard's examination of objective truth and the Tao of Bugs Bunny and the Marx Brothers, Paul held court behind his bar--dispensing wisdom and whimsy as well as your choice of fine liquor.
A true Renaissance man and Beatles fanatic, Paul's love of the arts was no greater than his passion for sport. Although there is some question as to what role the Tigers played in his untimely demise, his love of the Royals, Chiefs, Liverpool FC and Tigers is unquestioned. He endowed his children that zeal for sport and, to their credit, they learned to dismiss his coaching and excel in their chosen athletic pursuits.
Paul and Lisa's unending sense of adventure led them to many National Parks, baseball stadiums and pubs across the US, Europe and Canada. Paul was the consummate road trip warrior. Their year in Monterey, CA was most magical.
Paul's career in higher education at Metropolitan Community Colleges and Monterey Peninsula College brought him many wonderful life-long friends. His dedication to teaching, learning and high academic standards were respected by all who worked with him.
Paul leaves his wife Lisa, children Nate (Kaitlyn) and Hannah (Aaron), brother and sisters Tim (Mary), Stacey (Dale) and Dana (Sal), and Step-mother Mary Ann. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Donna. He was a beloved honorary member of the Andrews family.
A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday Nov. 26th at Shoal Creek Golf course from 5-9 pm with a remembrance at 7:00 pm. Memorial contribution may be made to KCPT Public Television.
Throughout the years, Paul gifted us our smiles, our laughter, and finally, our tears. He was a giant walking among us, and in the end, showed us that giants may soar.
And th-th-th-that's all, folks!
Published in Kansas City Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019