Paul M. Vance
1930 - 2020
Paul M. Vance A WONDERFUL LIFE INDEED! Paul M. Vance passed peacefully the morning of August 3rd, 2020 at his home in John Knox Village. Born December 3rd, 1930 in Kansas City, Mo. to G.M. and Lillian Vance. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Donna (Wamberg) Vance, Daughter Leslie Soulis and husband Steve of Lee's Summit, son Mitch Vance of Newport, Oregon, daughter Julie Paradise and husband Robert of Lee's Summit and grandson's Carter and Parker Willis of Kansas City. Visitation at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Memorial Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit Mo. Memorial contribution can be made to Village Hospice, Nurses Next Door, or the Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700 Full Obit at Langsfordfuneralhome.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
