|
|
Paul Mark Knoll Paul Mark Knoll, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019. He was employed by Montgomery Ward and Nebraska Furniture Mart in sales for many years. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a brother, nieces, nephews and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Porter Funeral Home and Crematory in Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400).
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019