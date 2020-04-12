|
Paul Randolph Thomas Paul Randolph Thomas passed away on March 31, 2020. Paul was born on August 18, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas, and welcomed by his parents Paul and Imogene Thomas. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1955. Paul excelled at UMKC where he received a degree in chemistry in 1959, as well as a Masters in Business Administration in 1967. After serving in the United States Army, he married his wife, Annette, in 1963. Their son, Jeffrey, was born in 1966 and their daughter, Jennifer, in 1971. Paul was very proud of his children, and relished spending time with them as they grew up. They knew he would always support them and give them honest advice when they needed it. Paul's chemistry background prepared him for his first job at the Sealright Corporation: however, he became fascinated with the computer industry and signed on with the Unisys Corporation in 1969. His job as a Systems Analyst afforded him the opportunity to assist a variety of local companies until his retirement in 2000. Paul and Annette, both students of history, travelled widely in the United States, and made six visits to European countries. In addition, they loved the yearly trip to visit their son in Durham, North Carolina where he is a professor at Duke University. A life-long Episcopalian, Paul and Annette were members of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Mission, Kansas. His ministry involved working on Wednesdays in the Food Pantry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Kansas -- his baptismal church. He also was a member of St. Michael's prayer team. He enjoyed reading, exercising, walking his dog Lexi, going to movies, and most especially, spending time with his 13 year old grandson. Paul remained a loyal friend to his many acquaintances some dating back to kindergarten. He is survived by his wife, Annette; his son, Jeffrey Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brad Burton, and grandson, Graham Burton. At a later date, a memorial service will take place at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to St. Michael's or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020