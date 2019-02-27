Services Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa , KS 66215 (913) 438-6444 Resources More Obituaries for Paul Trigg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Richards "Dick" Trigg

Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul "Dick" Richards Trigg Paul Richards "Dick" Trigg was born on a farm in Linn County, Kansas on October 30, 1923 to Paul and Ethel (Richards) Trigg. He died peacefully at home on February 23, 2019. Dick grew up on several farms in both Linn and Anderson Counties in Kansas with his siblings; Harry, Thomas, Bernice and Dale. He graduated from Kincaid High School in 1942 then enrolled at Ottawa University before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1943 where he was based at Sheppard Field in Wichita Falls, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Ottawa University in 1947. Three of the Trigg brothers; Tom, Dick and Harry were able to walk across the stage together to receive their diplomas that year. While attending Ottawa University he played football and basketball and became a member of the "O" club for lettering in those sports. He was also inducted into Alpha Psi Omega, the National Theatre Honor Society, for his role in the play "Our Town." The most monumental experience he had at Ottawa University began in a math class in 1944 where he became acquainted with a young woman, Jeanie Nuzum. He and Jean were married on June 28, 1947 in Kansas City, Kansas. Dick continued his education at Kansas State University receiving a Master of Science in Math Education. He pursued additional graduate work at Oklahoma State University, University of Wisconsin, Santa Clara University and University of Kansas. He began his teaching career in Anthony, Kansas and moved to Fredonia, Kansas before venturing to the Shawnee Mission School District where he taught for thirty three years. In Shawnee Mission he taught two years at Milburn Junior High, five years at Shawnee Mission North High School then moved to Shawnee Mission West when it opened in 1962 and concluded his teaching career there in 1988. Dick commented many times through the years that he had "the best students." In his early years of teaching he also coached football, basketball, track and tennis. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional organization for educators and active in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Dick had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Overland Park, Kansas since 1955 where he served in a variety of roles including: Deacon, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader and Men's Fellowship Leader. He was active in Holy Spirit Renewal Ministries since their beginnings in the 1970s. He was also very proud of the fact that he completed the entire Bible Study Fellowship curriculum. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Tom (Julie) Trigg; daughter, Janice Trigg; grandchildren; Mandy (Steve) Griffin, Whitney (Cody) Parks, Aaron Trigg and great grandchildren; Elizabeth, John, Cordel and Macy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Bernice and brothers, Harry, Tom and Dale. Services will be held on Friday, March 1 at First Baptist Church of Overland Park, 8200 W. 96th Street. Visitation 10:00am Celebration Service 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family asks for gifts to be made to First Baptist Church of Overland Park or Holy Spirit Renewal Ministries. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019