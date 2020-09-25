Paul Roebuck

March 12, 2020 - September 19, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Paul Ronald Roebuck, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Macon, MO class of 1964 and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969. He was a Kansas City Chiefs and Kanas City Royals Fan, and went to as many events as he could with his family and friends. He loved going to Taqueria Mexico II Restaurant to celebrate his birthdays. Paul always said he enjoyed working at the Penntower Office Building in downtown Kansas City and had the privilege to work there over 34 years. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 31 years Mary Ann Roebuck, father Stanley Roebuck, mother Marion Roebuck and brother Calvin Roebuck. Paul is survived by son, Ron Roebuck of Newport News, VA.; daughter, Paula Jeffries of Portsmouth, VA and many great family and friends. A small private ceremony for family and friends will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Paul to American Lung Cancer Association or Wayside Waifs animal shelter





