Paul Roger Zaman Paul Roger Zaman passed away July 18, 2020. He was a kind and compassionate man who will be greatly missed. Born in Missouri and raised in Kansas, Paul shared stories about growing up on a farm, diligently and faithfully assisting his mother, and stuffing bed sheets with hay for a mattress when visiting his grandparents. He graduated as class president from Stanley High School in 1957 and received a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Kansas. Paul worked over 40 years for Black & Veatch and has been referred to by colleagues as a mentor and a true engineer's Engineer. He was immensely proud of his family and freely shared his quiet, steady kindness with those he loved. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Carole, and his brother, Butch. Surviving are his wife Frankie, brother Chuck, four sons Michael (Jera), James (Sarah), Phillip (Jennifer) and Richard (Erin), two stepchildren; Alise (Jonathan) and Brian (Angela), 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. The family thanks the medical teams at KU Medical Center for their compassionate care. Suggested donations are Grace Bible Church in Midlothian, VA for which son Richard is a pastor; KU Medical Center; or the charity of your choice
. Due to the impact of COVID-19, there will be a private family funeral service which will be live streamed for all who wish to participate at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. To view the live service visit: www.johnsoncountychapel.com
- go to Paul's web page and click on the live stream link.