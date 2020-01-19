Kansas City Star Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Samuel DiPaola


1927 - 2020
Paul Samuel DiPaola Obituary
Paul Samuel DiPaola Paul Samuel DiPaola, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away on January 16, 2020 at AdventHealth Care Center of Overland Park, KS. Celebration of Life Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22nd from 6-8 pm at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Paul was born on August 18, 1927 in Ravenna, Ohio. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945. On his first leave, he went back home to find Eileen Haynes to ask her to marry him. They were married on September 4, 1948. He retired from the Navy in 1963. Paul started a bowling apparel and trophy business named New Trend until 1985. He was a salesman for motor homes and several other businesses. Paul was preceded in death by his father, James Vincent DiPaola; his mother, Nellie Katherine (Graser) DiPaola; his wife, Helen Eileen DiPaola; his son, Phillip Samuel DiPaola; his brother, James Vincent DiPaola II and sister, Mina Lavene DiPaola Staten. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela S. Hill; son, Patrick Samuel DiPaola; daughter, Paula S. Ferlo; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
