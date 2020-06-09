Paul Spear Paul Spear, 94, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene, 11811 State Line Rd., KCMO, 64114. Burial in Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of The Nazarene Music Program or a charity of your choice. Paul was born Feb. 13, 1926 in Crawfordsville, Indiana, to Perry W. and Lula Bell Spear who preceded him in death along with his brother James Spear and his wife of 65 years, Paulean Spear. Survivors include two daughters; Paula Bachman and Priscilla Sue Spear, a grandson Jon Reeves, a great grandson Jaxson Reeves and a sister Virginia Anderson. Paul served in the Navy during WWII and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from the Nazarene International Headquarters as Director of Personnel and Services. Paul dedicated his life to improving the lives of people with special needs by serving on the boards of several group homes and sheltered workshops. For this, the MO State Senate presented Paul with the Outstanding Citizens Award. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 9, 2020.