Paul Stephen Box Paul Stephen Box was born July 29th, 1972 and cancer took him away from us on June 27th, 2020 at the age of 47. Paul was the first born son of Linda and Donnie Box Jr. He was the first of 14 grandkids for Doris and Don Box Sr and the first of 3 grandkids for Ellen and John Carr. There are no lists of great achievements or stunning accomplishments attached to Paul, no mountains moved. His was a simple life. No crisis was unavoidable and problems became problematic only if he let them. Paul was a flower child a generation late. Paul was a gentle man at 6'3' and 240 pounds. He needed that big frame to hold his big heart and enormous soul. His passion was music, he could name any song, artist, and album from any genre. Paul enjoyed being one of the caregivers to both of his grandmothers during the last years of their lives. He valued that time spent with Grandma Doris and Grandma Ellen. Paul would lock his clear blue eyes on you, say I love you, and you knew he meant it. If you didn't respond, he'd fix them blues on you again and say "Come on, say it". He was always given the proper response then he would sort of grin, nod and all was right with the world. Paul and his brother D.J. grew up so close to their cousins they were more like brothers and sisters. They talked, played, and shared secrets. When the family gathered for any occasion, the cousins would cluster up and become oblivious to the adults around them. Grandma Doris would always wonder just what they were plotting. As the kids grew up and had kids of their own, the get-togethers became fewer, but when they did occur, these young adults turned back into giggling, laughing little kids with Paul right in the middle of it all. Paul is survived by his mother, Linda Box; his father and stepmother, Donnie and Phyllis Box; his brother, D.J. Box; his sister, Jennifer Brogan and nephew, Anthony Royster; his aunt, Beverly Toia and her sons, Joe Mike and Nicky John Toia, his uncle and aunt Kevin and Janice Box and their children, Nick and Natalie Bo; his uncle, Brian Box and his daughters, Michele Wright and Christina Box and his cousins Ryan, Meghan, Spencer Wheat. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his infant brother, Kevin Brian Box; cousins, Michael Box and Amanda Box and his aunt, Christine Wheat. During Paul's last few weeks with us, he would apologize to this mother, father, brother, and stepmother for being such a problem and putting us through all this trouble of being sick. He was assured it was no problem or trouble at all. He would say "Okay but it is still not fair to you guys". As we look back over what has been written here, we realize that we were mistaken, Paul Box could have moved any mountain he chose to. He was just satisfied with where they were. At Paul's request, he will be cremated with a private family gathering at a later date.



