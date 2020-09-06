1/1
Paul Stephen Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Stephen Mitchell Paul Stephen Mitchell, 65, Overland Park, KS passed away September 1, 2020. Steve was a career horticulturalist working in the family business, Mitchell's Nursery. He loved the outdoors and taking care of plants and trees of all kinds. Steve loved animals and enjoyed spending time with his dogs, cats and birds. As a music enthusiast, Steve enjoyed many kinds of music, but especially favored classic rock. For the last several years, he served as the caregiver to his mother, Norma Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul V. Mitchell. He is survived by a daughter, Tara Mitchell; his mother, Norma; two brothers, Jerry D. Mitchell and Stanley R. Mitchell; and his former wife, Sherri Mitchell. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 11 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved