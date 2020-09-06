Paul Stephen Mitchell Paul Stephen Mitchell, 65, Overland Park, KS passed away September 1, 2020. Steve was a career horticulturalist working in the family business, Mitchell's Nursery. He loved the outdoors and taking care of plants and trees of all kinds. Steve loved animals and enjoyed spending time with his dogs, cats and birds. As a music enthusiast, Steve enjoyed many kinds of music, but especially favored classic rock. For the last several years, he served as the caregiver to his mother, Norma Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul V. Mitchell. He is survived by a daughter, Tara Mitchell; his mother, Norma; two brothers, Jerry D. Mitchell and Stanley R. Mitchell; and his former wife, Sherri Mitchell. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 11 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131.