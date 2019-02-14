Paul William Crites Paul Crites, 88, of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Flower Mound, TX. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO, 64055. A service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the chapel. Paul was born on February 7, 1930 in Lutesville, MO to Osa and Cora (Elledge) Crites. He was one of seven brothers. He proudly served in the United States Army and later worked for Lake City Ammunition Plant. Paul's survivors include his children Thomas ""Gene" Decker and wife Barbara of Olathe, KS, Debby Swackhamer and husband Tom of Flower Mound, TX, Lynn Crites and wife Connie of Justin, TX, and Linda Whitmore of Kansas City, MO; a brother Don Crites of Kingsford Heights, IN; six grandchildren Robert Swackhamer, Elizabeth Davidson, Matt Crites, Christine Humphries, Diane Hawkins, and Jennifer Taylor; four great-grandchildren Zach Hawkins, Justin Hawkins, Chloe Crites, and Allister Humphries. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years: Evelyn (Hyde) Crites, and great-granddaughter Lora Leigh Humphries. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary