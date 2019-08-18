|
Paula Ann Hauser After a brief battle with cancer, Paula Ann Hauser passed on July 12, 2019 in Overland Park, KS at the age of 83. Paula was born on May 15, 1936 in Lawton, OK, to father H.S. Verma and mother Freddie Verma, who predeceased her. She grew up with a sister and two brothers. She attended Cameron Junior College (now University) before moving on to Tulsa University. She enjoyed playing tennis, cheerleading and excelled in education. Paula married Paul on August 20, 1955. They started their careers and family in El Reno, OK. Soon, there were better job opportunities in the Kansas City area, and they relocated to Prairie Village in 1963. It is here where they lived and raised their two children. In 1971, they moved to Leawood and lived in the same house until the present. Working with Shawnee Mission Public Schools, Paula had a passion for teaching with an emphasis on the "gifted". She returned to school and achieved a PhD in Education from KU. Her achievements included publishing a book and helping develop the 'gifted program' for the district. In retirement, she loved to visit family and spend time at the library. She was a member of the Red Bridge / Southpoint Church of Christ. Paula is survived by her husband, Paul Hauser, and sons & wives, Michael & Paula Hauser and Kevin & Lee Hauser; her sister, Phyllis Verma; her brother Ray Verma (her other brother, Ford, predeceased her); three grandchildren Bradley, Carolyn (& husband Brandon) and Summer (& husband Woody); and three great grandchildren Haley, Ben & Brad. She requested there be no funeral home service. A small family celebration of life in her honor will be held. The family would especially like to thank the knowledgeable doctors and nursing staff at Menorah Medical Center, the caring staff and nurses at AdventHealth Care Center, the amazing support group of Phoenix Hospice, and the attentive arrangements handled by Muehlebach Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Johnson County Library. Condolences to the family can be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
