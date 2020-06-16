Paula Burnham Simonich Paula Burnham Simonich, 69, of Kansas City, KS passed away June 13, 2020 at the Simonich Family home surrounded by her dedicated husband of 40 years and her immediate family. Paula was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, KS. She is the eldest daughter of Paul and Pauline Burnhan, step-daughter to John Klempnauer. She was educated in the Kansas City, KS public school system and graduated from Washington High School in 1968. As a lifelong learner, her passion and value of education instilled a drive in her to pursue several advanced degrees beginning in the fall of 1968 at Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS. Her calling of service to others quickly led her to put her days as a Fighting Swede on hold as she enrolled at St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, KS, where she earned her Registered Nursing Degree in 1972. Her love of Lindsborg, KS and Bethany College drove Paula to return to Little Sweden, USA to finish her Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education in 1974 earning her a coviented position on the Bethany College Alumni board. She then went on to earn a Masters Degree in Business from Central Michigan University in 1988. Paula was the first female Chief Officer of the Kansas City, KS Fire Department. She was the Assistant Chief of the Department's Training Division. She was also a dedicated member of the KARE Ambulance team that served KCK for more than 30 years. Her calling of helping others before herself paved the way for her impeccable, historic tenure within the KCKFD where she proudly served for 35 years before her retirement in 2009. Her nursing career lasted for 43 years at a variety of hospitals in the Kansas City area, including Bethany Hospital and KU Medical Center where she retired in 2014. Paula was a woman who was deeply rooted in her Lutheran Faith. She was a pivotal member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Kansas City, MO. She took an active role in the Women of the ELCA organization, Sunday School instruction, Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund and various other commitments requested upon her to serve her beloved Immanuel. In addition to her faith based community service, she never missed an opportunity to support women. She was a longtime supporter of the Junior League of Johnson and Wyandotte counties helping to encourage and improve the quality of life for women, children and families within her community. She could often be found dancing the night away and singing her favorite Abba song, "Dancing Queen", while helping to support one of her favorite events, the Community Ball and Cotillion. She leaves her devoted and loving husband Raymond; her three sons Eric and his wife Keri (Aiden, Garrett and Connor) of Omaha, NE; Paul and his wife Emily (Clark and Addison) of Kansas City, KS; and Justin and his wife Elizabeth (Luke) of Kansas City, KS. She also leaves behind her sister Karla Hubbard of Tulsa, OK; aunt and godmother Helen Gianakon of Kansas City, KS and aunt Cela Kaiser, of Kansas City, KS; sister-in-laws, Sandy Simonich of Overland Park, KS and Donna Severance of Mission, KS; and brother-in-law, Frank Simonich of Mission, KS. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Lewis Burnham; mother, Pauline (Kaiser) Burnham; step-father, John Klempnauer; brother-in-law, Dave Hubbard, father-in-law, Frank A. Simonich; mother-in-law, Catherine M. Simonich; and sister-in-law, Judy Simonich. At her request, in lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Bethany College. She touched the lives of so many and made a friend wherever she journeyed. There wasn't a conversation, a piece of potica or a coffee she couldn't find. Like her mother, Pauline, she always had a warm smile, honest opinion, a warrior's spirit, was a gracious host, amazing cook, devoted friend, fabulous mom and the WORLD'S BEST Farmor to her six grandchildren. "Fear less, hope more; eat less, chew more; whine less, breathe more; talk less, say more; love more, and all good things will be yours. Swedish Proverb. Public visitation, Thursday June 18, from 3:00 -7:00 pm at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be Monday, June 22, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am at Leavenworth National Cemetery. State and local COVID -19 Directed Health Measures will be strictly enforced during the visitation. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.