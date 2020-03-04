Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Drake Obituary
Paula Drake Paula Drake went to Heaven on January 27, 2020. Paula was a retired elementary teacher in the Blue Valley School Dist. Paula was the loving daughter of the late Patricia Brumley, cherished wife of Kerry Drake, devoted mother of Ashley (the late Allen) Zugelter and Christopher (Kim) Drake, and adored grandma of Ashlynn, Ryan, Katelynn, Emmalynn, and Dylan Drake. She was the cherished daughter-in-law of Francis Henry, and sister-in-law of Peggy Drake and Litha Drake. Paula was the dear niece of Pat Rawcliffe. Paula also loved her nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join us in celebrating Paula on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, Leawood Campus, in the Wesley Chapel. Paula's Inurnment will immediately follow the service in the new Resurrection Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice House, Johnson County Young Matrons, Ronald McDonald's House or Children's Mercy Hospital.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -