Paula Drake Paula Drake went to Heaven on January 27, 2020. Paula was a retired elementary teacher in the Blue Valley School Dist. Paula was the loving daughter of the late Patricia Brumley, cherished wife of Kerry Drake, devoted mother of Ashley (the late Allen) Zugelter and Christopher (Kim) Drake, and adored grandma of Ashlynn, Ryan, Katelynn, Emmalynn, and Dylan Drake. She was the cherished daughter-in-law of Francis Henry, and sister-in-law of Peggy Drake and Litha Drake. Paula was the dear niece of Pat Rawcliffe. Paula also loved her nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join us in celebrating Paula on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, Leawood Campus, in the Wesley Chapel. Paula's Inurnment will immediately follow the service in the new Resurrection Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice House, Johnson County Young Matrons, Ronald McDonald's House or Children's Mercy Hospital.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020