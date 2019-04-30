Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Grabmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Grabmiller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paula Grabmiller Obituary
Paula Grabmiller Paula C. Grabmiller, 95, Lee' Summit, Mo. passed away April 25th, 2019, at John Knox Village. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas and lived in the area most of her life. She retired from Truman Medical Center where she was Director of Communications over 20 years. She was an active member of our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church. Survivors include a daughter, Constance Greene, Lee's Summit, sons Kenneth Grabmiller, Rochester Hills, MI, Phil Grabmiller, Mission Viejo, CA, Lance Grabmiller, Kansas City; nine grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady Of Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Langford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit where the rosary will be said at 6:30p.m
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.