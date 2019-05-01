|
|
Paula Grabmiller Paula C. Grabmiller, 95, Lee' Summit, Mo. passed away April 25th, 2019, at John Knox Village. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas and lived in the area most of her life. She retired from Truman Medical Center where she was Director of Communications over 20 years. She was an active member of our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church. Survivors include a daughter, Constance Greene, Lee's Summit, sons Kenneth Grabmiller, Rochester Hills, MI, Phil Grabmiller, Mission Viejo, CA, Lance Grabmiller, Kansas City; nine grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady Of Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Langford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit where the rosary will be said at 6:30p.m
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019