Paula Robinson Paula Sue (Lerner) Robinson, 64, passed on April 2, 2019 at her home in Leawood, Kansas. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, April 4 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131 with burial following at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 5529 Ditzler Ave., Raytown, MO 64133. Shiva service on Thursday, April 4 at 7:00pm at the home of Barbara and Bob Palan. Friends are welcome to attend. Born May 1, 1954 at Menorah Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri she was preceded in death by her son Brian Robinson, brother Scott Lerner, and parents, Meyer and Frances Lerner. She is survived by two sons, Adam Robinson and Alex (Jess) Robinson, sister Devon Lerner; long-time friend Rick Mika; former spouse Michael (Carmelyn) Robinson; cousins Rich, Roni, and Mark Klein, and many other cousins and friends. Paula loved animals and is survived by her beloved pet Tessa. She was preceded in death by Cleo and Truman. Paula attended Shawnee Mission East High School and received a degree in Interior Design from Johnson County Community College. She had an eye for creating a beautiful home environment that was expressed in her own living spaces. Paula helped many others decorate their own homes and apartments, always willing to help. Her love of beautiful spaces extended to the outdoor decks and porches of her home as well. She loved coffee from Starbucks, blues music, cooking, decorating, and various other television shows and movies. She was known for driving fast on her errands from place to place around the Kansas City, Overland Park, and Leawood. Paula had a great smile, a hearty laugh, and loved a good joke. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kansas City Hospice.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary