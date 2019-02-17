Pauline (Donnell) Bode On February 12, 2019, Pauline (Donnell) Bode, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 82. She was as feisty as she was loving, and she enjoyed the simple things. When it was snowing you could find her outside catching snowflakes on her tongue and she loved a good Kansas thunderstorm. She had an appreciation for music, so singing and dancing were just a part of her daily routine. Pauline was born January 4, 1937 in Kansas City, KS. She was the youngest of Effie and Willoughby Donnell's nine children. She graduated from Westport High School a year early. As an accomplished piano player, she was offered a position at the Missouri Conservatory of Music. She met William "Bill" Bode in 1954 when she was cashing her paycheck at the drugstore where he worked. He gave her a smile and asked her if he could help her spend the check. Falling for his witty charm, she agreed. On May 18, 1957 they were married. During their 62-year marriage, they raised four children. She was elected as a Johnson County Republican Ward Chair and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. By far, her greatest pride and passion were her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and eight siblings. She is survived by her husband, Bill, four children, Janet (Neal), Steve (Monta), John (David) and Vicki (Aaron), 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS. Service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21st at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Ave., Mission, KS. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



