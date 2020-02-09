Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Resources
Pauline Darby Pansing


1944 - 2020
Pauline Darby Pansing Obituary
Pauline Darby Pansing Pauline Pansing, 95, passed away peacefully in Kansas City on February 5, 2020. Pauline was born in Detroit, Michigan, but grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1944, she married her high school sweetheart, David Pansing. In 1948, they moved to Kansas City for David to attend Park College. Pauline started her first teaching position that year at the Kansas School for the Blind. Although Pauline and David moved away from Kansas City in 1956, they returned in 1970, living here thereafter. Pauline took a position in the Shawnee Mission School district upon their return, teaching first grade. She retired from Nall Hills Elementary in 1987. Pauline, like her parents, loved baseball and the "crack of the bat." An avid KC Royals fan, she passed that love down three more generations. She also loved the Nelson Art Gallery, the symphony and her church. There are thousands of adults in Kansas City and our nation who can read because of "Mrs. Pansing." If you are reading this and you or your family members are one of those students, know that she remembered you. Pauline is survived by her son, Matthew Wagner Darby Pansing (Ellen), and her daughter, Jane Pansing Brown (Tom); five grandchildren: Becky Brandt (Hunter), Paul Pansing (Kristen), Bill Pansing, Audrey Hill (Kyle) and Jeffrey Thomas Pansing Brown (Denise); seven great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Parker, Darby, Thomas, Jenna, Harrison and William; sister Audrey Ann Barrett (John), many nieces, nephews, and Nall Hills Elementary and church friends. Visitation is 3:00 pm and a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm, Shawnee Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the David and Pauline Memorial Scholarship, UMKC Law School, 500 E. 52nd St. KCMO 64110 or to Shawnee Presbyterian Church. (Arrangements: Cremation Society of KS & MO, 5561 NW Barry Rd., online condolences www.kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
 Back to today's Obituaries
