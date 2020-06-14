Pauline E. Houk
1916 - 2020
Pauline E. Houk Pauline Elnora Houk, 103, formerly of Gladstone, passed away June 11, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor. She was born December 10, 1916, in Colorado, the daughter of Clyde and Flossie (Smith) Tope. Along with her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil D. Houk, three brothers and three sisters. She leaves three daughters, Dorothy Daniels (Jimmy), Shirley June Hays (Floyd deceased), and Betty Townsend (Kenneth); six grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
