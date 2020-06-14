Pauline E. Houk Pauline Elnora Houk, 103, formerly of Gladstone, passed away June 11, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor. She was born December 10, 1916, in Colorado, the daughter of Clyde and Flossie (Smith) Tope. Along with her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil D. Houk, three brothers and three sisters. She leaves three daughters, Dorothy Daniels (Jimmy), Shirley June Hays (Floyd deceased), and Betty Townsend (Kenneth); six grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.



