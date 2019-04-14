Pauline Elliott Pauline Elliott, 90, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15th at Mt. Tabor Church in Odessa, MO; burial in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to . Pauline was born on January 19, 1929, in Odessa, Missouri, the daughter of George and Elsie (Willard) Couch. At various times of her life, she had owned a beauty shop in Lake Lotawana, MO, sold real estate in Denver, CO, was a deli manager at Albertson Grocery, and was an antique dealer in Greenwood for 30 years. Pauline was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Independence, and of the Ports of Call Travel Club. She enjoyed traveling, painting, golfing, and bowling. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Elliott; a son, Ernest Young; and three brothers: Gene Couch, Frank Couch, and Nathan Couch. Her survivors include 3 sons: Greg Elliott, Ken Elliott, and Steve Elliott; 4 daughters: Alice Shoemaker, Barbara Stevens, Carol Mela, and Patty Cook; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Dan Couch and Henry Couch; and 2 sisters: Margie Hook and Georgia Robinette. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019