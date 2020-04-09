|
Pauline Julia Mae Smith Pauline Julia Mae Smith was born on January 24, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas to Henry P. Smith and Julia (Glen) Smith. She went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Kansas City, MO. As a young adult, Pauline's love for the Lord led her to express an interest in helping people and serving her community. Because she lost both of her parents at an early age, she was raised and cared for by her older siblings as well as a few friends of the family. After graduating from high school and taking clerical training, she accepted a position as a Nurses' Assistant at Saint Margaret's Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. There, she realized her calling to health care. Pauline took great joy in interacting with hospital staff and serving patients in their greatest times of need. She continued to work at Saint Margaret's Hospital even after it moved to western Wyandotte County and merged with Providence; between the two hospitals, she shared God's love with patients, their families and hospital staff for 44 years until she retired. Pauline dearly loved her two sons and their families: Kevin D. Smith and Keith D. Smith. They blessed her with five grandchildren and countless great grands--all of whom loved spending time with her. Also, they adopted her impeccable work ethic and infectious spirit for service--working in various fields, including ministry, law practice, active duty military, early childhood education, manufacturing, supply chain management, and retail. Pauline leaves to mourn her passing, her sons, Kevin D. Smith and Keith D. Smith (Lisa Smith); her grandchildren, Kevin Smith Jr. (son of Bridgette Brown), Alyssa Smith (daughter of Veronica Sutton), Kasey Smith, Keith D. Smith Jr., and Kristian D. Smith, and countless great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Predeceasing her were her parents, Henry P. Smith and Julia (Glen) Smith; her eight brothers: Sol Ancton, Roosevelt, Wayman, Henry, Luther, Eltea, Edward, and Clarence; and her five sisters: Fannie Mae, Mattie, Edna, Flossie, and Inez.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2020