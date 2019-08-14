|
|
Pauline L. Steele Pauline "Polly" Steele of Bronaugh, Missouri passed away on August 10,2019 surrounded by her loving family and dear caregivers. Born Pauline Lashbrook December 28, 1927 in Arkansas, Polly is preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Henry and father Robert Paul Lashbrook of Pittsburg, and her sister Betty Mitchell of Dallas. She is survived by her adoring husband Louis "Lou Mac" Steele; her daughter Missi (Menchetti) Camp and her husband David; her son Paul Menchetti, his wife Terri, and their children Stephanie, Samantha, and Brooke; her step-son Louis D. Steele , and his wife Rachael, and their children Elizabeth and Julie; her step-daughter Linda Phinney, and her husband Mike, and her children John and Kelly. The family will have a private service. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019