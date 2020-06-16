Pauline M. (Castelluccio) Ellis
Pauline M. (Castelluccio) Ellis Pauline M. (Castelluccio) Ellis, 68, passed away June 13, 2020. Funeral services are private with entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Pauline was born November 20, 1951, to the late Angelo J. and Lilly M. (Lombardo) Castelluccio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Sal Castelluccio. Pauline is survived by her husband, Louis M. Ellis; her son, Rick Ellis (Stacy); and grandchildren, Kadee and Ryan Ellis. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
