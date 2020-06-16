Pauline M. (Castelluccio) Ellis
1951 - 2020
Pauline M. (Castelluccio) Ellis Pauline M. (Castelluccio) Ellis, 68, passed away June 13, 2020. Funeral services are private with entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Pauline was born November 20, 1951, to the late Angelo J. and Lilly M. (Lombardo) Castelluccio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Sal Castelluccio. Pauline is survived by her husband, Louis M. Ellis; her son, Rick Ellis (Stacy); and grandchildren, Kadee and Ryan Ellis. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Aunt Pauline, what a treasure you are. I always felt like you were probably the sweetest woman I ever knew. Truly an Angel on earth. You will be missed. I know you are no longer suffering and now you are dancing with our Lord Jesus. What a sweet blessing to have you for an aunt. All my love, Vicki Lynn
Vicki Briles
Family
June 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Although we hadn't been in touch over the years as cousins, we still had a bond. Love to the family.
Gina Castelluccio Roe
Family
June 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Pauline-I grew up with her down the North End- our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow
Rosemarie Sladish
Friend
June 15, 2020
Randy so sorry to hear about Pauline, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and Rick. Love, your cousin Beverly.
Beverly (Ellis) Wilson
Family
June 15, 2020
Aunt Pauline, you have certainly been a champion in all our lives. We love you. And you will be missed verry much. Fly high and you will never be forgotten.
Trisha, Johnny, Bryson, Andrew, and Jasmen Parker
Family
