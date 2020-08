Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Pauline's life story with friends and family

Share Pauline's life story with friends and family

Pauline McBride Middlemiss 99, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Heartland Cremation & Burial Society; see the website for online condolences and more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store