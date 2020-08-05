1/1
Pauline (Vivona) McGrew
1929 - 2020
Pauline (Vivona) McGrew Pauline A. McGrew (Vivona), age 91, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, from natural causes. Private ceremony and entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum, Raytown, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in Pauline's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Pauline was born January 28, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late John and Rose (Lupo) Vivona. She married Charles (Charlie) E. McGrew on June 2, 1951 in Kansas City, MO and they were married for 67 years until Charlie's death in 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Carmel Vivona Mascaro. Pauline was a woman of great faith and family, who put her family above herself in every situation. She was an avid cook and bridge player, who would never pass up a whiskey sour while talking to her friends on the telephone or over a game of cards. The loving mother of six is survived by her children, Rozanne (Dave), Chuck (Marcia), Diane, Paula (Frank), Karen (Mark), and Suzanne (Robbie); four grandchildren (Christy, Katie, Paul, and Laura); two great-grandchildren (Marley and KC); her brother, John Vivona (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 3, 2020
Pauline was a 1st cousin to me, I was 6 years old when she and Charlie got married and I was their flower girl. She was quite a character and everyone enjoyed being around her. She was funny and fun loving. We'll all miss her great spirit. Prayers for her and her children during this difficult time.
Rosemary Huston
Family
August 3, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers. Pauline was a very kind woman and I enjoyed working with her at the nursing center. May God bless your family with comfort during this time.
Danielle Weeks
Acquaintance
