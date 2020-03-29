Kansas City Star Obituaries
Pauline O'Donnell


1925 - 2020
Pauline O'Donnell Obituary
Pauline O'Donnell Pauline (Ehrhardt) O'Donnell joined her husband, Con O'Donnell, in heaven on March 21, 2020. Born in Kansas City, MO, in 1925, Pauline attended East High School, graduating in 1942. While working at the KC Leeds Chevy plant, Con O'Donnell winked at her and she winked back. Thus began their timeless love. In 1954, Pauline and Con married. Because she was the president of the local PEO chapter and he a dedicated Chevy district manager, instead of a honeymoon, she attended the PEO convention in Chicago and he went on a business trip to western KS. Thereafter, they were inseparable, living in Independence, KS, Wichita, KS, Florissant, MO, and Grosse Pointe, MI. When Con retired in 1980, he and Pauline made Fayetteville, AR, their home. They were season ticket holders for Razorbacks sporting events, loved boating on Beaver Lake, and volunteered at Washington Regional Hospital. While in Fayetteville, Pauline became a member of the Arkansas Master Gardener Program. In this capacity, she volunteered many hours planting flowers along the highway, helping the Fayetteville Botanical Garden get its start, and answering phones at the University Extension. After Con passed in 2013, Pauline decided to return to her hometown of KC in 2015 and enjoyed 5 wonderful years at Villa Ventura Independent Living Apartments. Pauline is survived by her daughters and "sons-in-love", Cathleen (Timothy "Doc" Klippert), Patricia (Duane Curtis), Jude (predeceased by Don Roth) and grandson, Michael Roth. Pauline was also very close to her nieces and nephews: Kenny Gosnell (Lana), Tim Gosnell (Donna Hart), Andy Ehrhardt and family, Jill (Ehrhardt) St. Louis and family, Janis (Ehrhardt) Gebhart and family, Sean (O'Donnell) Winzer and family. Pauline's family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers and considering the challenges we currently face, Pauline requested that we reach out to those in need in our communities. Donate, volunteer, do what you can to help others.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
