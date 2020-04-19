Home

Pauline Putnam Pauline Putnam, of Olathe, Kansas, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 7, at home. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Pauline graduated from Custer High School, and studied at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and Milwaukee; and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Milwaukee Downer College. She was a longtime member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Pauline, lovingly, worked with the children of Osage, Porter, andOverland Park Elementary Schools. Survivors include Donald Putnam, her husband of 73 years; Daughters Stacy Putnam, of Overland Park, Kristi Putnam, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and DonineChesher(Charles),of Overland Park; son Kurt Putnam, of Coral Springs, Florida; GranddaughtersKirstenandEmelieChesherof Overland Park; and Great-Granddaughter Lillith Hadley. In lieu of flowers, be kind to one another and love the children, as she did.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
