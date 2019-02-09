|
|
|
Pauline Rose Sizemore Pauline Rose (Gallick) Sizemore, 96, of Kansas City passed away on Feb 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Friends are invited to join the family following the Mass for fellowship and lunch at the church. Graveside services will be held after the fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters Servants of Mary, https://sisterservantsofmary. org/contact-us/kansas-city.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2019
