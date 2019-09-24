|
Pauline Truman Pauline Truman age 93, of Louisburg, KS died peacefully at her home in Louisburg and went straight into the arms of the Lord on September 22, 2019. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at The Bible Chapel of Shawnee Church 12230 W. 75th St. Shawnee, KS. Burial to follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 24, 2019