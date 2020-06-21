Pauline Werner Thorpe Pauline Werner Thorpe of Garnett, Kansas, and formerly of Mission, Kansas, passed away July 18, 2020, at Anderson County Hospital in Garnett. She was 95. Pauline was born to Paul Werner and Leona Lindgren Werner in Kansas City, Kansas on December 6, 1924. She was the second of two children in the family. Pauline grew up on Sumner Street near 13th Street in KCK surrounded by members of the extended Werner family who lived in the neighborhood. After graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1942, Pauline married her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chuck" Ormund Thorpe on March 26, 1944. While Chuck served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, Pauline lived in California near the base. After the war, the couple moved back to their KCK neighborhood, and Pauline began working as a secretary. She loved secretarial work and her skills helped her secure positions working for company managers and presidents. Her employers included Poindexter & Sons, Commercial National Bank, Johnson County Water District No. 1 and Pyramid Life Insurance Company. She also worked as the bookkeeper for service stations owned by her husband. On Feb. 22, 1952, Pauline and Chuck gave birth to a daughter, Charlene. And in 1959, Pauline and Chuck moved to Mission. After 43 years of marriage, Chuck died in 1987. Pauline was a member of the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in KCK. Pauline continued to live in Mission until 2009. She then moved to Vintage Park in Osawatomie, Kansas. In 2015 she moved to Parkview Heights in Garnett. Pauline and Chuck bowled together for many years, mostly at Mission Bowl. She enjoyed playing cards and would forgo other pastimes to enjoy a good round of bingo. Pauline became an avid quilter and made many quilts over the years. She also loved her pets, especially her two cats. Born to a family of musicians, she loved music, especially listening to her father and other family members play. For many years, Pauline and Chuck hosted the Werner family's Christmas Eve party, where her father, uncle Eddie Werner and other family members entertained. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and her sister, Marian Baldschun. She is survived by her daughter Charlene Sims and her husband Roger of Parker, Kansas. Her family would like to thank the residents and staff at Parkview Heights and Vintage Park for being such an integral part of her family over the last few years. A private service will be at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in KCK. The family plans a life celebration later this year. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.